Mike Pence Downplays Trump Sexual Assault Verdict as ‘Just One More Story Focusing on My Former Running Mate’

Former Vice President Mike Pence downplayed the news that former President Donald Trump had been found liable by jury for sexual abuse on Tuesday and suggested that Americans are not very interested in the case.

Asked in an interview with NBC News about the jury’s decision to hold Trump liable for sexual abuse, Pence said, “I think that’s a question for the American people but I really can’t comment on a judgement in a civil case.”

“I have no knowledge of those matters and I’m sure the president will defend himself in that matter,” he said. “But it strikes me its just one more instance where at a time when American families are struggling, when our economy is hurting, when the world seems to become a more dangerous place almost every day, that it’s just one more story focussing on my former running mate that I know is a great fascination to members of the national media, but I just don’t think it’s where the American people are focussed.”

The New York jury found on Tuesday that Trump was liable for sexual abuse against E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of raping her in the 1990s.

It is currently uncertain as to whether Pence will join the 2024 Republican primary fray and compete against his former running mate Trump for the Republican presidential nomination. Last month, Pence suggested he will make a decision before the end of June.

Watch above via NBC News.

