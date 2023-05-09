Matt Gaetz Scolds ‘Childish’ Greg Gutfeld for ‘Over-sexualizing’ AOC: ‘They Wouldn’t Do That to Men’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) fired back at Greg Gutfeld over a “romantic comedy” involving Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) that the Fox News host cooked up on The Five last week.

Gaetz and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez have teamed up to sponsor a bill that would prohibit members of Congress from trading individual stocks. The legislation is particularly aimed at members who may use non-public information to make well-timed trades.

“I smell a romantic comedy,” Gutfeld began. “A beautiful left-wing communist in Congress. A dashing right-wing male fresh off a wrongful allegation of sexual misconduct. They come together to fight one of the most corrupt practices in politics. And they fall in love. They can’t help themselves. She’s got a French Poodle. He’s got a strange hairline, but somehow they’re gonna make it work. And then they’re gonna leave politics and start their own business. It’ll be like a bakery. A vegan bakery, a vegan bakery for pets.”

“He’s happily married,” co-host Jesse Watters noted.

“No, he’s gonna leave her,” Gutfeld shot back.

“And she’s engaged,” Watters added.

Co-host Jeanine Pirro, a former judge, asked if she could marry the “couple.”

On his Firebrand podcast on Tuesday, Gaetz hit back.

“It does seem a little childish to me that the media always has to over-sexualize everything that AOC is involved with,” Gaetz said. “They wouldn’t do that to men. And two people can engage in serious legislation that’s not renaming some post office, but trying to make our Congress more honest and more ethical without that type of, I think, very childish and immature commentary.”

Gaetz also called out Pirro.

“And then Judge Jeanine, Judge Jeanine, who starts out saying I am happily married – Judge Jeanine, who was sitting at my table at Mar-a-Lago the night I proposed to my wife – by the end of the Greg Gutfeld rant, she’s bailed and she’s wanting to be the officiant for me and AOC!” he exclaimed.

Watch both clips above via Fox News and Firebrand.

