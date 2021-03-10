Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that another deadly global pandemic could happen unless something is done about China’s laboratory research on viruses.

During his time with the Trump administration, Pompeo contradicted Dr. Anthony Fauci and the U.S. Intelligence community with a confounding statement that seemed to suggest that the coronavirus emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Shortly before Pompeo’s time in office concluded, the State Department released a statement claiming the U.S. government had new evidence that “several researchers inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses.”

In an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, Pompeo was asked about the origins of the virus, and he claimed the State Department’s information was “highly vetted.” This led to him insisting there was “significant evidence” that the virus accidentally leaked out of the WIV.

“[The Biden Administration] should require the Chinese Communist Party…to allow scientists to actually come in and see the things they need to see and speak to the people they need to speak to. This could happen again, Maria. This is a real risk. The Chinese Communist Party continues to conduct significant biological research, and they’re doing it in laboratories that have demonstrated they are not at the levels of security that the world should demand of them, and yet, the world seem to continue to permit them to do this. We have to demand that the Chinese Communist Party cease this activity until they demonstrate to the world that they’re not going to push across the entire globe killing millions of people, destroying billions and billions of dollars worth of wealth from a virus that came from their country and they chose to cover it up.”

The interview continued with Pompeo saying that re-establishing the U.S.’ partnership with the WHO would be a “failed diplomatic and political effort,” and that the Biden administration must take a hard line against China to avoid further risk to the country.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

