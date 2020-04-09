Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the U.S. economy might be ready to relaunch in May as it remains frozen by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Thursday interview with CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Jim Cramer asked Mnuchin, “Do you think there’s a possibility, if the doctors let us, that we could be open for business in the month of May.”

“I do, Jim,” Mnuchin answered. “I think as soon as the president feels comfortable with the medical issues, we are making everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business and that they have the liquidity they need to operate their business in the interim.”

The interview continued with Cramer asking Mnuchin what Congress and community banks will need to do to help stimulate businesses that will have to get themselves off the ground once the country reopens.

Updated projections on the amount of U.S. Covid-19 deaths suggest that the final body count might be well underneath previous predictions that 100,000 to 240,000 people could die — even with mitigation efforts. However, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci both recommend that social distancing policies remain in place for the time being.

Watch above, via CNBC.

