Morning Joe Blasts Trump Over Senate Intel Russian Report: All His Allies Calling it a ‘Hoax’ Will Look Like ‘Absolute Fools’

Morning Joe tore into President Donald Trump and his allies on Wednesday over the Senate Intelligence Committee’s findings on Russia’s actions to help him during the 2016 election.

The show began by examining the final volume of the committee’s findings, remarking that it went even further than Robert Mueller’s report in outlining how the Trump campaign accepted Russia’s help to win the 2016 election. Joe Scarborough especially called out Trump for “perjury” since the report found that the president spoke to Roger Stone about Wikileaks despite claiming under oath that he did not.

“I’m going to speak slowly, because some of his hacks on Capitol Hill and some of his hacks off Capitol Hill love to say ‘no collusion, this is a hoax,'” Scarborough said mockingly. “Donald Trump openly accepted what he knew to be Russian help. He was told by the intel communities in August that Russia had stolen material, and that the Russian GRU was going to use Wikileaks to launder their stolen information. What did Donald Trump do with that information? He used it. And not only did he use it, knowing that he was promoting an asset of Russia’s spy agency.”

“This Republican report lays all of it out in the starkest of terms,” Scarborough said as he noted that the volume also outlined how many of Trump’s allies had connections to Russia. Willie Geist stressed that the most significant findings of the report were that the Trump campaign “willingly accepted” Russia’s help and tried to maximize the impact of their actions.

“It was coordinated. You had Stone coordinating it. You had Stone talking to Wikileaks. You had Stone talking to Trump. They knew when all of this was coming out,” Scarborough said. “So, again, anybody that talks about a ‘Russian hoax,’ as I’ve said weeks ago, as I wrote in a Washington Post column a few weeks ago, they’re just going to look like absolute fools and useful idiots throughout history.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]