Morning Joe Brutally Mocks Ratings for Trump’s Apprentice Finales Compared to Jan 6 Hearing: ‘Liz Cheney Just Crushed’ Him

Morning Joe found it amusing that the January 6 Committee’s first televised hearing had an audience far beyond what former President Donald Trump had back while he was hosting The Apprentice.

As Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski discussed the committee’s follow-up hearing for today, they turned back to last week’s hearings in order to discuss the committee’s ratings from their prime-time proceeding. The two snarked at those who wrote off the hearing as “really boring,” but even as they called Fox News out again for not airing the hearing, they noted the preliminary Nielsen data indicates that the hearing drew about 20 million viewers nationwide.

“I want you to compare those 20 million viewers with the biggest ratings Donald Trump garnered for his reality show,” Scarborough said. He proceeded to inform viewers that while “Liz Cheney got 20 million” viewers, Trump only drew an audience of 4.6 million for the season finale of his last season of The Apprentice, and 7.6 million for Celebrity Apprentice.

“You could add up his final season average for Celebrity Apprentice and the final season for Apprentice, and…yeah. Looks like Liz has him more than doubled there,” Scarborough mocked.

The show continued to remark that the hearing’s audience of 20 million also happened to exceed the World Series, American Idol, and the 2022 NBA Finals. Scarborough kept the conversation focused on The Apprentice, however, saying “Liz Cheney just crushed Trump as far as ratings go.”

It isn’t clear whether Trump is aware that the hearing’s ratings dwarfed what he got from his Apprentice days, but he spent the weekend railing against the committee on Truth Social, and one of his latest posts included a swipe at its viewership.

The T.V. Ratings for the January 6th Unselect Committee were absolutely awful. Perhaps the reason is that it is being “sponsored” by Adam “Shifty” Schitt and the same people that brought you the Russia, Russia, Russia HOAX, and that the Unselects are not interested in hearing from anyone saying the Election was Rigged and Stolen, despite the EVIDENCE being irrefutable!”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com