He’s Back! Trump Rages at ‘Unselect’ Committee in Early Saturday Morning Not-Tweets After Blockbuster Hearing

Former President Donald Trump kicked off his weekend with an old favorite — ranting on social media — with a pair of identical tweet-like messages on his Truth Social platform slamming the “Unselect committee.”

Trump was suspended either indefinitely or permanently from most major social media platforms over his incitement and encouragement of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, but before then, his early-morning weekend tweetstorms were a regular occurrence.

Now, armed with his own social media platform, the hearings into that insurrection have resurrected that ritual.

At 7:37 am on Saturday, Trump sent a message that read:

Why aren’t the Unselects bringing in the experts, of which there are many, to show how the Election was Rigged & Stolen? The reason can only be that the “Committee” knows it is unable to respond to the facts. They would look like fools on live television. The whole Unselect Scam, just like the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, would be exposed. WITCH HUNT!

“Unselects” is a reference to the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol.

At 7:56, Trump posted what appeared to be an identical message.

President Joe Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party. Those officials found no evidence of fraud or irregularities that would have influenced the outcome of any election.

The hearing has had Trump spun up for several days, and even prompted him to attack his own daughter.

At Thursday night’s hearing, committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney played bombshell video of former Attorney General Bill Barr calling Trump’s claims of a stolen election “bullshit.”

She then played a few seconds o f Ms. Trump’s testimony:

COMMITTEE STAFFER: How did that affect your perspective about the election when Attorney General Barr made that statement? IVANKA TRUMP: It affected my perspective. I respect Attorney General Barr. So, I accepted what he was saying.

The next morning, Trump lashed out, writing “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

