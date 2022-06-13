Andrew Giuliani Barred from Republican Primary Debate Over Covid Vaccine Status

New York gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Giuliani has been banned from the studio where a primary debate is to be held due to his lack of a Covid vaccination.

The son of the former New York City mayor — and personal attorney to former President Donald Trump —Rudy Giuliani, has been considered a long shot to eventually become governor of the Empire State, which has long been a Democratic stronghold.

Gothamist reports:

At a press conference outside of CBS headquarters on Sunday, Giuliani accused the network, which is hosting Monday’s debate, of failing to provide him proper notice of the vaccination policy. He said he was initially told that he only needed to provide proof of a negative COVID test, before learning this weekend that the broadcast center requires all guests to provide proof of vaccination. “I don’t think that’s something that even someone who has chosen to get the shot should have to do, from a constitutional standpoint,” the 36-year-old candidate, who is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and a former adviser to President Donald Trump, said. He added that he would accept the offer from CBS to participate virtually, though it would “put myself at a disadvantage.” But that option has rankled his fellow candidate, Lee Zeldin, a Long Island congressman who is seen as the frontrunner in the race.

