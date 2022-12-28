Morning Joe Diagnoses George Santos With ‘Narcissistic Personality Disorder’ Over Fox Interview: ‘Dude, That is a Guy Exhibiting Some Instability’

Morning Joe discussed George Santos’s (R-NY) falsified life story, and speculated about the congressman-elect’s mental state.

The show continued its criticism for Santos on Wednesday by focusing on the Republicans who have called him out for his admitted lies about his background while running for office. After rolling footage of Santos getting pressed by Fox News’ Tulsi Gabbard, Katty Kay raised the possibility that Santos’ lies could stem from a psychological disorder.

“Last I looked up what it was to be a serial liar on this scale,” Kay said. “It says you have to have a narcissistic personality disorder, which may be what Mr. Santos has, but it does look like he’s going to get into office.”

John Heilemann also speculated on Santos’s mental state — suggesting that his symptoms will manifest themselves further as he’s subjected to increased scrutiny.

Someone who’s this pathological — As we’ve seen already, he’s starting to turn himself into a victim. He’s like ‘Well, I’ve already answered these questions and I everybody does this. Life is hard and we all make mistakes.’ Dude, that is a guy exhibiting some instability in his psyche. I would suggest that although he may get into office, some of the personality traits that have come out here suggest he may have other rocky experiences ahead for himself.

Peter Baker noted that Santos is trying to power on, despite the public pressure currently against him. While he conceded that lying and resume embellishment might not be enough to publicly disqualify Santos from the job, Baker called this a “more extreme” instance than usual, saying “you don’t normally see as pathologically expansive as this particular case, and I think that’s what makes it so different.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com