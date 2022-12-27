‘Get Rid of This Loser’: Trump Adviser Jason Miller Calls on Republicans to Ditch George Santos Over Fake Life Story

Donald Trump political adviser and Gettr CEO Jason Miller made his position on George Santos abundantly clear this week, calling for the Republican Party to dump the embattled congressman-elect.

Santos has been under fire for days after a New York Times report found he made a series of stunning false claims about his education, personal life and qualifications while campaigning for his House seat. In an interview with the New York Post, Santos admitted to lying and embellishing major details about himself.

The falsifications and attempts to justify them have made the New York congressman-elect a target of major media scrutiny as he prepares to take office.

Miller, an influential adviser to Trump, he made it plain where he stands on the subject.

“Get rid of this loser,” Miller declared in no uncertain terms. He also included the link to the Post’s article on Santos.

The Republican Party and House GOP leadership has remained silent on the Santos controversy since it broke. As of writing, the congressman-elect still plans to take office.

