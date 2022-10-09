MSNBC Anchor Backs Slowly Away From Guest’s Wild Claim About Trump Docs: ‘That is a Hypothesis By You and You Alone’

MSNBC anchor Alex Witt issued a disclaimer to a comment made by an expert guest on air regarding the classified documents former President Donald Trump hoarded at Mar-a-Lago.

Former CIA officer and FBI agent Tracy Walder appeared on MSNBC Sunday to help analyze a new report from the New York Times revealing Trump sought to trade the Mar-a-Lago documents for sensitive documents on the Russia investigation.

“What do you make of the Trump team even considering these negotiating tactics?” Witt asked Walder.

Walder floated a stunning — but unproven — theory that Trump made copies of the classified documents and may have sold them to foreign countries.

“I am certain, and this is just my hypothesis, that Trump either made copies of some of this, digital copies, hard copies, whatever, and he perhaps sold it to other organizations, other countries, kind of as a tit-for-tat,” she said.

Walder went on to argue that Trump holding the documents harmed U.S. intelligence overseas.

“There is sort of this overarching theme of really we have debased the credibility of our intelligence services overseas and compromised a lot of assets because of what Trump has done with these documents,” she said.

She added that she hoped Trump will be fully investigated for how he handled the documents.

But Walder’s claim about Trump potentially selling the documents to other organizations and countries prompted a clarification from Witt.

“Those are very powerful statements you have made, and I want to reiterate that is a hypothesis by you and you alone,” she said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

