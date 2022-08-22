Trump Had More Than 300 Classified Documents at Mar-a-Lago: Report

Former President Donald Trump had more than 300 classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, according to a report published by the New York Times on Monday night.

The FBI executed a search warrant at the residence two weeks ago, where agents carried out boxes of government documents he was supposed to turn over to the National Archives upon leaving office. Some of the documents were reportedly classified, but the Times report is the first to state an amount.

“In total, the government has recovered more than 300 documents with classified markings from Mr. Trump since he left office,” the Times said, citing multiple people who have been briefed about it.

The paper stated the initial search of Mar-a-Lago in January – conducted with the cooperation of Trump’s team and without a warrant – yielded 150 documents marked as classified. Apparently, the most recent search yielded classified documents that more than doubled that total.

The Times said the nature of the material is not clear at this point.

“Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself in late 2021, according to multiple people briefed on his efforts, before turning them over,” the report said. “The highly sensitive nature of some of the material in the boxes prompted archives officials to refer the matter to the Justice Department, which within months had convened a grand jury investigation.”

Hours before the Times published its report, Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court demanding the government stop reviewing documents it obtained in the search.

