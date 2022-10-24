MSNBC Highlights Positive DeSantis Poll Among Hispanic Voters: ‘Republicans Are Clearly Effective’ in Florida

Soem Hispanic voters who plan on voting for Democrat Charlie Crist for governor still approve of the job performance by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R). That is at least one of the takeaways from NBC News political editor Noah Pransky when discussing a new Telemundo/LX News poll on MSNBC.

In a panel discussion, host José Díaz-Balart highlighted the poll, which shows 56 percent of likely Hispanic voters in Florida support the Republican governor. Many also support DeSantis’ controversial decision to bus migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, with 50 percent backing the action, and only 43 percent opposing.

As for how Hispanic voters will actually be casting their ballots, the poll shows DeSantis leading Crist at 51 percent to 44 percent. Díaz-Balart called it a “solid advantage” for DeSantis, and Pransky noted the most significant stat from the poll: only 51 percent of respondents said they are voting for DeSantis, but 56 percent approve of his job performance.

“That tells us that even some Charlie Crist voters support what the governor is doing,” he said.

The reporter claimed Florida Hispanic voters are “significantly different” from Hispanic voters in other states, but pointed to the poll as proof that Republicans “clearly effective in messaging to these voters.”

“It confirms a lot of Republican claims that Hispanic voters are trending further and further to the right in Florida,” he also said.

Victoria DeFrancesco Soto, Dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, said added in her analysis that she was “not surprised” by support for DeSantis. She pointed to the governor’s support growing when Hispanic voters were asked about more specific instances of his job performance. More than 70 percent of respondents in the Telemundo poll, for instance, approved of the governor’s handling of the recent Hurricane Ian.

“You see a lot of support for from different aspects towards Gov. DeSantis among the Latino population,” she said. “And, quite honestly, I am not surprised at these numbers.”

Watch above via MSNBC

