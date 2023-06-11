MSNBC Legal Analyst Flatly Declares Public ‘Won’t Have Confidence’ in Trump’s Doc Case Judge ‘Whether She Acquits or Convicts’

An MSNBC legal analyst stated as a matter of fact on Sunday’s Velshi that the “reality is” the American public will not have “confidence” in any rulings from the judge in Donald Trump’s</strong classified documents case, no matter the outcome.

Host Ali Velshi spoke with MSNBC legal analyst and former US attorney Joyce Vance and former judge and former US attorney Carol Lam, also an MSNBC legal analyst, about Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who was appointed by Trump and was the subject of some controversy on a previous Trump case.

MSNBC has repeatedly raised concerns about Cannon in the days since the 37-count indictment was filed against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith.

Vance went further than raising questions, stating outright that people definitely will not support Cannon’s decisions.

Although Vance noted during the segment that Cannon was selected for this cased “fair and square,” and in contrast with Lam, who said that Cannon’s past decision-making regarding Trump is a bit of a “red herring,” Vance argued that Cannon should definitely recuse because her presiding on the case will absolutely undermine public confidence in the court.

“The reality is, in a case like this, the public won’t have confidence whether she acquits or convict,” said Vance.

VANCE: This is about how the public will view this case. And because of her decisions in the earlier matter where the 11th Circuit didn’t just reverse her, but they said she was out of bounds, that she lacked jurisdiction. They moved extraordinarily quickly to prevent her from allowing Trump to engage in delay. I think that alone might hamper her decision-making. But the judge who oversees the case has a lot of authority to make subtle decisions that don’t necessarily come to public notice in time to impact the outcome of a case. She could impact the selection of jurors. She will rule on pretrial motions. She would rule on the admissibility of evidence if she was the trial judge. And the reality is, in a case like this, the public won’t have confidence whether she acquits or convict. Better to pass it on to another judge who doesn’t have that kind of a track record here.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com