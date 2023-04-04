MSNBC Live Report From NYC Trump Protest Interrupted By Crowd Chanting Expletives

An MSNBC live shot on Tuesday afternoon from the protests in front of the Lower Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump was set to be arranged on criminal charges was interrupted by loud screaming and chanting of expletives as pro and anti-Trump protesters faced off.

The segment began with anchor Chris Jansing discussing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) quick appearance at what was supposed to be a pro-Trump rally.

“She was rushed back to her SUV just minutes after arriving and after she tried to speak. Joining us now from Collect Pond Park in New York City, where the protest is underway, is NBC News correspondent Ron Allen,” Jansing began.

“So, Ron, we saw the Marjorie Taylor Greene video from earlier and the interview that Garrett Haake did with her in the back of her SUV. I’m wondering if you’re going to count the people there. Are there more media members in attendance or are there more protesters out there?” Jansing asked.

“I think there are more media and passerbys and bystanders than there are protesters on both sides. It’s been that kind of day. It’s a beautiful day out here. The crowd has been going, has been growing by the, by the hour. And there’s been a lot of yelling and screaming,” Allen replied.

“You can probably hear in the background over here, you can see there seems to be a little bit of a back-and-forth happening that’s going on. The police have been very adept at trying to keep the two sides apart, keeping people who are pro,” Allen continued as he trailed off a bit trying to understand what was happening behind him.

Behind Allen, Pro-Trump protesters in red hats appeared to be giving the middle finger to protesters on the other side while chanting the f-word.

“They’ve been trying to keep the protesters for and against Donald Trump back on opposite sides. We’re getting a lot of yelling and screaming in the background. You can hear a little bit profanity. I’m sorry about that, if you can hear it. Why don’t we send it back to you for the moment so we can clear some of this up?” Allen concluded.

“All right. Thank you so much for that, Ron,” Jansing replied, taking over.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

