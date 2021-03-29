‘MSNBC Reports’ Rebrand Launched Monday, Kicking Off New Focus in Daytime Programming

MSNBC daytime shows now have a new look as of Monday, as the network launched a rebrand from “MSNBC Live” to “MSNBC Reports” for all news programming.

The new “MSNBC Reports” blocks of programming feature the same journalists from MSNBC and NBC News who anchored “MSNBC Live” shows, but the new name “underscores the fact that these anchors are reporters themselves,” an MSNBC source with knowledge of the rebrand told Mediaite. It highlights the journalism from correspondents and experts who provide analysis and a deeper understanding of the day’s news events, according to the source.

MSNBC hosts whose shows are involved in the rebrand include Stephanie Ruhle, Hallie Jackson, Craig Melvin, Katy Tur, and Ayman Mohyeldin.

The move also is an effort to distinguish more clearly between its news programming and perspective and opinion shows, the source added.

New MSNBC president Rashida Jones told staffers in early February to expect some changes to the network’s organizational structure, according to a letter from Jones obtained by Mediaite.

“One of our key priorities for 2021 is to make sure news consumers clearly understand the value of – and differences between – the two main types of content we offer: coverage of live and breaking news, and insightful analysis and perspectives,” Jones said in the letter. “Both genres are critical to our future success, and both genres need to exist in a clear and compelling form on every single platform where news consumers go – which is why we are going to realign to better support them both.”

Jones led the network to a big ratings win in February, her first month as president, when MSNBC took first in total day viewers for the first time ever.

Two shows in dayside programming won’t change: Andrea Mitchell Reports, MSNBC’s longest-running dayside show, at noon, and MTP Daily, hosted by Chuck Todd, at 1 p.m., will keep their current formats. Andrea Mitchell originated the “Reports” brand on MSNBC in 2008.

MSNBC’s schedule is not changing, but five shows will be part of the weekday rebrand. Stephanie Ruhle Reports from 9 to 10 a.m., Hallie Jackson Reports from 10 to 11 a.m., and Craig Melvin Reports from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. After Andrea Mitchell Reports at 12 p.m. and MTP Daily at 1 p.m., Katy Tur Reports will air from 2 to 3 p.m., and Ayman Mohyeldin Reports will air from 3 to 4 p.m.

On weekends, Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser Report will air from 6 to 8 a.m., Alex Witt Reports will air from 12 to 3 p.m., and Yasmin Vossoughian Reports will air from 3 to 5 p.m.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]