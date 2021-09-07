MSNBC is shaking up its weekday lineup.

In a press release Tuesday, the network announced that José Díaz-Balart will now anchor the 10 a.m. hour weekdays. That time slot was previously held by Hallie Jackson — who will take over the 3 p.m. spot. Ayman Mohyeldin — who previously anchored that hour — has been moved off the daily lineup altogether, and will host a weekend show for the network, along with a Friday program for the streaming service The Choice from MSNBC.

The moves constitute the first significant shuffling of the lineup since Rashida Jones took over as network president at the beginning of the year. Up until now, the daily lineup has remained undisturbed. Most notably, as part of that status quo, the network’s signature star Rachel Maddow was re-signed to a new long-term deal.

NBC News is also committing more resources to its streaming platforms. In addition to the new show from Mohyeldin, MSNBC weekend host Joshua Johnson is slated to anchor a daily show on NBC News NOW. On top of her move to 3 p.m. on MSNBC, Jackson will also launch a new show for NBC News NOW as well.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com