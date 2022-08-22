MSNBC’s Hasan Rips George W. Bush MasterClass on ‘Life Lessons’: A ‘Cuddly Donald Trump’ Will Teach Classes on Fighting Pandemics Someday

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin rejected the unofficial “comeback” tours for George W. Bush and Dick Cheney on Monday night.

The former president and vice president have both been critical of Donald Trump, but this is far from enough to justify their images being “rebranded,” the two journalists argued.

Hasan began by bringing up a MasterClass being taught by Bush on “tough calls and life lessons,” something that brought uncomfortable laughter to both him and Mohyeldin.

“Yes, the president who made some of the worst calls in modern American history, illegally invading Iraq, sanctioning the torture of terrorist suspects, abandoning the people of New Orleans, yeah that guy, is going to teach a class on tough calls and life lessons. Yeah, mission accomplished guy,” Hasan said.

Hasan predicted the softer image of Bush these days could be a warning sign of things to come for Trump.

“The lesson is unless you hold a lawless president to account, they just get rebranded or rehabilitated as time goes by and so I fear at this rate, in a decade or so, we’ll have a cuddly Trump teaching classes on how to fight pandemics,” he argued.

Mohyeldin joined in by pointing to an ad Cheney cut for his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), for her failed reelection campaign, in which he spent the majority of the time blasting Trump as a threat to democracy.

“I’m old enough to remember Dick Cheney lying to the American public about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction that led us into arguably the biggest foreign policy blunder in American history,” he said, adding Cheney should have perhaps “thought twice” about involving her father in her campaign.

Hasan added he’s game for going after Trump and the GOP, but Bush and Cheney are unwanted guests to the party.

“I’m all for standing up to Trump and the extremism in the GOP, but you don’t need to invoke Bush and Cheney to do it. We can do it without them,” he said.

Watch above via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com