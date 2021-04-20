MSNBC’s Jason Johnson Somberly Reacts to Chauvin Verdict: Look at All That Happened Just to Get ‘One Scintilla of Justice!’

Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts in the murder of George Floyd. As MSNBC’s Brian Williams put it, depending on the sentence, “Derek Chauvin may not see the light of day again.”

Jason Johnson offered a somber reaction, saying he doesn’t feel “any sense of satisfaction” today.

Johnson said he “actually always thought that he would be found guilty,” but went on to say, “I’m not happy, I’m not pleased, I don’t have any sense of satisfaction, I don’t think this is the system working.”

He said that the verdict shows “in order to get a nominal degree of justice in this country, that a Black man has to be murdered on air, viewed by the entire world,” there have to be massive protests for almost a year, officers have to come out and say this was wrong… “in order to get one scintilla of justice.”

“That doesn’t make me feel happy. That doesn’t make me feel satisfied. It makes me worry about what’s going to happen when these other officers are held on trial,” Johnson continued.

He brought up Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery before adding, “This is not the system working. This is a make-up call. This is the justice system trying to say ‘Hey, this was one bad apple.'”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

