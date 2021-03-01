MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt warned Democrats against employing a double standard when it comes to the sexual assault claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) — reminding them that when Republicans have been accused of similar transgressions, “the mantra was ‘believe women.'”

Hunt discussed the allegations with Axios reporter and MSNBC contributor Hans Nichols, who has been closely following the controversy.

“Democrats are going to be facing an enormous amount of pressure to hold Cuomo to the same standard as they held Brett Kavanaugh to,” he said, reminding viewers that Vice President Kamala Harris called for impeachment hearings on Kavanaugh when she was senator. “This is going to be a crucial discussion in the Democratic Party and across the entire Congress and across the country for the next few days or however long we can foresee.”

Nichols noted that many senators have made statements on the allegations, adding that reporters are likely to get more out of House members when they return to Congress this week.

“It’s just a different environment when senators have to be asked and be held to account why they were this way on Kavanaugh, why they might be another way on Andrew Cuomo. What the differences are,” he added.

Hunt noted that there were calls from both Republicans and Democrats to launch an independent investigation into Cuomo’s sexual assault allegations — adding that the governor is known to be a “political bully.”

“Maybe while you had power people were willing to do what you wanted, but I’m not sure that is going to be the case here even while we are putting tough questions to Democrats about what to do,” Hunt added before Nichols noted he is likely to face a challenge in the next election.

“This is going to be a conversation that we’re going to be having over the course of the next week,” said Hunt. “And the reality is that when it was Republicans who were accused of these things, the mantra was ‘believe women.’ That consistency is incredibly important.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

