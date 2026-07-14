Daily Show Airs Montage of Trump Roasting Lindsey Graham After Senator’s Death: ‘I’d Say, Stop Calling Me’

Daily Show host Jon Stewart aired a montage of President Donald Trump roasting former Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who died suddenly at age 71 on Saturday from an aortic dissection.

Graham vehemently opposed Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, when Graham was also a candidate. Eventually, the senator became one of Trump’s staunchest supporters. Immediately after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Graham said on the floor of Congress, “Count me out.” However, within weeks, Graham was back in Trump’s corner.

On Monday, Stewart said he had met Graham on Capitol Hill.

“But I didn’t know him particularly well,” the host said. “So I’ll let Lindsey Graham’s best friend memorialize the late senator.”

He then aired a clip of Trump on Fox & Friends from earlier that morning.

“He was a great guy and he was a friend,” Trump said. “He would call me all the time. He would just– I’d say, ‘Stop calling me, Lindsey.'”

The clip ended and Stewart said, “Obviously, he’s just opening the eulogy on a lighthearted note. I’m sure the poignancy follows.” He then aired snippets of Trump phoning into various news shows to talk about Graham’s death:

TRUMP on Fox News: He loved playing golf. He loved being outside… He wasn’t that he was a great striker of the ball… He wasn’t exactly a perfect– he wasn’t Jack Nicklaus. He was not Tiger [Woods]… He was totally against me. He said, “I’ll get you in South Carolina [in the 2016 Republican presidential primary]. “I’m going to get you in South Carolina.” That didn’t work out too well. TRUMP ON CNN: It was a nasty campaign. He was tough and nasty… I wanted to see the war with Ukraine end very quickly. I think he was more into, you know, keeping it going, frankly. TRUMP ON FOX NEWS: He was a total workaholic politician. You know, some people don’t call that work. Some people call that a lot of talking.

“Well,” Stewart replied. “I think the president has zoomed through the first five stages of grief and gone straight to number six: f*ck that guy.”

On Monday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) appointed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone (R), to finish out the term, which expires in January. An Aug. 11 special election will determine which Republican will face off against Democratic nominee Annie Andrews, a physician.

Watch above via Comedy Central.

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