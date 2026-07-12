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President Donald Trump shared a video on Sunday from conservative pundit Michael Savage calling for the U.S. to criminalize and deport “hardcore communist bastards” like New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D).

Trump posted the video on Truth Social as he has been ripping socialism and communism over the last month. The president continued that trend this weekend with a few posts on Truth Social where he warned Democrats they were stupidly letting “unattractive” socialists like Mamdani — and several other democratic socialist candidates who won primaries recently — “take over” the party.

Savage went even further in the searing 49-minute rant that Trump posted on Sunday.

The veteran radio host said Americans should not be fooled by Mamdani — whom he called a “smirking bastard” — and the other democratic socialists who are rising through the Democratic ranks.

Savage argued those candidates may talk about turning the U.S. into a socialist utopia by launching a bunch of “free” programs, but in reality they are more like Pol Pot — the communist leader who engineered the Cambodian genocide that killed 1.5 million to 2 million people.

“That is exactly what Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists will do to you,” Savage said. “Forget the smirks, forget the smiles, forget the b*llshit that it’s like Denmark and Norway. These are hardcore communist bastards who must be stopped, criminalized and deported. I’m clear as a bell on this .We will fall if they are deported.”

Savage repeatedly wagged his finger at the camera to drive his points home.

He continued, “I don’t give a sh*t what the Supreme Court says! I don’t give an F what The New York Times says! Decriminalize the Democrat Socialist Party and deport them now, before you lose your freedom and your life.”

Savage’s video was posted to YouTube on the Fourth of July.

Trump’s focus on socialism and communism comes after a handful of democratic socialist candidates won Democratic primaries over the last month.

Two of those candidates in New York — Darializa Avila Chevalier (D) and Claire Valdez (D) — are card-carrying Democratic Socialists of America members, just like Mamdani; the mayor backed both Chevalier and Valdez in their primaries.

Beyond their shared socialist beliefs, they agree with Mamdani that ICE needs to be abolished.

The socialist wave was celebrated by Mamdani on election night and in interviews soon after, but a number of establishment Democrats were unsettled by it. One centrist House Democrat told Axios that 2027 would be a “headache” for the party with them around.

Bill Maher similarly vented that the Democrats would “blow” the midterms if they embrace the “crazy” socialists, and James Carville urged congressional Democrats to shun any socialists who enter Congress.

Meanwhile, Trump sardonically congratulated Mamdani on getting “3 solid Communists” elected. His tone shifted a few days later, when he said the communists have started to make “their move” in the USA.

“The game is on,” Trump said. “Enjoy watching!”

Trump has ripped the socialists and socialism plenty of other times recently. He said during his Fourth of July speech that communism is a “cancer” that must be dealt with ASAP.

Watch above.

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