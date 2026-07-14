Jon Stewart Cracks Up as Fox News Host Fails to Redirect Trump During Wild Rant

Jon Stewart could only laugh as he watched a Fox News host try to refocus President Donald Trump during a phone interview that was supposed to be about the late Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Graham, 71, died suddenly of an aortic dissection on Saturday.

On Monday’s edition of The Daily Show, Stewart aired a montage of Trump reacting to Graham’s death in multiple phone interviews with news organizations. During some of those interviews, the president roasted the dead senator.

Trump recalled the time in 2016 when Graham ran against him in the Republican presidential primary and vehemently opposed him for a time before becoming one of his staunchest allies in the Senate.

“He was totally against me,” Trump told the hosts of Fox & Friends on Monday. “That didn’t work out too well.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the president said, “He was a total workaholic politician. You know, some people don’t call that work. Some people call that a lot of talking.”

“It takes a lot of balls for Donald Trump to gently roast someone for yapping too much,” Stewart reacted. “He’s the one who toasted his friend on Meet the Press, CNN’s State of the Union, Fox & Friends. Trump was everywhere, remembering Lindsey Graham, even when the host appeared to not want him to.”

Stewart then played a clip of Trump’s Fox & Friends interview, in which co-host Lawrence Jones repeatedly tried to redirect the president away from false claims of election fraud by asking him about the phone call between Graham and Trump just hours before the senator’s death:

TRUMP: These people suffer from a very fine disease known as Trump derangement syndrome. And yeah, he was seeing that. And– JONES: Mr. President, did you notice any– TRUMP: –he’s really come a long way terminating the filibuster. […] JONES: But Mr. President, did you notice anything different? TRUMP: Look at California. Millions and millions of ballots. It’s impossible… They didn’t know in two weeks. They let it be known an hour later– JONES: So, Mr. President– TRUMP: –that Steve Wilton– Steve Hilton had– JONES: So, Mr. President, real quickly, did you notice anything different from Lindsey– TRUMP: And he’s gonna be in the runoff. JONES: –on the phone? TRUMP: These elections are very dishonest.

“Oh, no, I’m sorry, Mr. President,” Stewart said, pretending to be Jones. “The TV station’s going through a tunnel! Boop.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

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