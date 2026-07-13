Nancy Mace Says Trump ‘May Have Ended My Political Career’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) said her split with President Donald Trump may mean the end of her political career, especially after she said she “got my butt beat” running for governor.

Mace was one of a handful of House Republicans last year to sign a discharge petition to force a vote on legislation that would compel the Department of Justice to release all of its files – unredacted except for victims’ names – on deceased sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The House passed the bill, as did the Senate. Trump signed the bill into law, even though he could have unilaterally released the files without Congress.

In May, Trump snubbed Mace in South Carolina’s gubernatorial campaign by endorsing Lt. Governor Pamela Evette. The next month, Mace finished the Republican primary in fifth place.

Mace, who is leaving Congress at the end of her term in January, appeared on NewsNation on Monday night, where Chris Cuomo asked if she will run in the special election to replace former Sen. Lindsey Graham (R), who died on Saturday, on the ballot. On Monday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) appointed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone (R), to finish out the term, which expires in January. An Aug. 11 special election will determine which Republican will face off against Democratic nominee Annie Andrews, a physician.

“Will you run in the special election?” Cuomo asked.

Mace dodged the question, stating, “My focus right now is focusing on South Carolina.”

Cuomo then pivoted to her “righteous break” with Trump over the Epstein files, but noted that it could prove pivotal should she decide to run for Senate.

“But could that be enough to ruin your chances?” he asked.

“It may have ended my political career, Chris,” Mace replied.

“You said it,” the host responded.

Mace said she enjoys “calling out Democrats and Republicans alike,” though she added, “I got my butt beat in the governor’s race, ok? So, you know, those are all things that you sort of weigh.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!