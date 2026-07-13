Trump Explains Lindsey Graham’s Cause of Death: ‘Part of His Body Literally Blew Up’

President Donald Trump offered quite the explanation for the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who died on Saturday.

Graham, 71, died from an aortic dissection, which occurs when the aorta – the largest artery in the human body – endures a tear in the inner lining. That tear allows blood to leak into other layers and reduces blood flow to vital organs.

Trump joined Monday’s edition of Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax, where the host asked if foul play may have caused the senator’s death. Specifically, Greg Kelly inquired about the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin had something to do with Graham’s death. Kelly noted that the senator had just returned from Ukraine hours before his death.

“Look, the Russians, they have a habit of poisoning people they don’t like,” Kelly told Trump. “And Lindsey Graham once called for Putin to be taken out. Do you have any suspicions or worries? Do you think we know the whole story about his death?”

Trump downplayed Kelly’s suggestion and explained what happened to the late senator:

Well, I think we do. We’ve had great doctors. And they talked about, you know, a certain part of his body literally blew up. And that’s a condition I believe his father had also. His father died very, very young from heart complications. And that’s what Lindsey had. And it’s something that’s, number one, it’s very tough to see. And even if you see it, it’s hard to fix, very hard to fix. And, you know, he had a problem with arteries and I thought it was like a 70% blockage. I said, “Lindsey, you’re gonna have to go and take care of that.” But this was not that problem. This was a different problem that wasn’t really related.

The president went on to add that he spoke with Graham hours before the senator died.

“But he just got back, and I said, ‘How are you doing?’ And he said, ‘Well, I’m doing good, but I’m tired.’ And within, you know, a short period of time after that call, he was gone. Amazing actually. But he was, I don’t think, you know, just to answer the conspiracy theory, I don’t know. I’d love to say yes, but I think he had some problems.”

On Monday, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) appointed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone (R), to finish out the term, which expires in January. An Aug. 11 special election will determine which Republican will face off against Democratic nominee Annie Andrews, a physician.

Watch above via Newsmax.

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