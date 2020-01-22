MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes took the lead on Wednesday night as their panel trashed members of the Senate for not giving their full attention to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

As the first day of arguments wrapped up, Maddow led her reactionary panel by honing in on the reports that some members of the Senate fell asleep in the middle of the trial’s first two days. The MSNBC host called it “odd” that some senators got to take “long stretches” of absence from the trial “including some senators maybe even leaving before tonight was done.”

“It’s a terrible look to the public to the extent that the news reports are getting out,” said MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley. “These are people who are supposed to be listening, hearing and then making a decision on what’s being presented all day long. We’ve also heard a lot of people have made up their minds already and are not actually taking their oath seriously.”

Hayes added, “we also live in a country in which we ask every citizen to serve on juries. Most of those people have other jobs they have to take leave from. If the trial goes for a long time, often they don’t collect their paycheck from that and are given a meager amount of money relative to what some of those people might make.”

“These peoples’ jobs is to do this,” Hayes concluded with emphasis. “This is literally their job. If you find it too annoying or frustrating or uncomfortable to sit for eight hours and listen, you can resign tomorrow and go get another job.”

The panel went on to note that some senators decided to make TV appearances on Fox News and other networks while the trial was happening. Analyst Chuck Rosenberg questioned whether it is “too much to ask” for senators to “at least be patient and attentive and sit in their seat” until the trial is over, even if they already know what they’re going to do.

“There is something to be said for the civic example that they could fake,” Maddow said in agreement. “You don’t have to believe it, but fake it for the sake of your country.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

