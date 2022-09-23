MSNBC’s Paola Ramos Warns That Latinos Are ‘Walking Away From the Democratic Party’

MSNBC contributor Paola Ramos warned that Latinos are “walking away from the Democratic Party.”

Appearing on Friday’s Morning Joe to discuss the upcoming episode of Field Report airing Friday at 10 p.m. ET, Ramos said, “The larger picture is that Latinas have been sending a message for the last four years.”

Ramos, the daughter of prominent Latino journalist Jorge Ramos, explained that in the 2020 election, “[then-President] Donald Trump won seven of the 14 countries along the U.S. Mexico border, right, and he was able to flip two of those and he made significant end roads in places like the Rio Grande Valley.”

She also cited Rep. Mayra Flores’ (R-TX) special election victory in June and that there are “three Latina Republicans in South Texas that are running for office that are completely transforming the dynamics of politics in Texas.”

“We’re not trying to say that Republicans are winning the national Latino vote,” said Ramos. “We’re saying Democrats are losing it. The Latinos are sending a message, and we need to listen.”

Ramos noted “that immigration has truly never been a top issue for Latinos. And I think that’s the myth. The myth is if you talk about migrants, you know, if you show these stories, then Latinas will vote for you. That’s not true. Latinas care about economy, they care about crime, they care about jobs, they care about education. That’s it. They wanted to be talked to and spoken to the same way that Democrats would go out for any other vote.

“I think it’s a matter of at least if you’re looking at this story of Mayra Flores, at least matching that, you know, at least spending the resources, at least showing up and listening. And I think that’s the story here. Latinas … they’re sending a message. They’re drifting away, they’re walking away from the Democratic Party.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

