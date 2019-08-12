During an MSNBC segment on Monday, the network’s Stephanie Ruhle pressed former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on his sudden pivot to vocally opposing his old boss President Donald Trump, as she suggested that the only thing Trump is doing differently now is “going after you.”

Ruhle began the segment by airing a clip of the Mooch insisting that the president should be left alone by his staffers, so that Trump could be left to simply “be Trump.”

“He’s moving on a degrading slope. If you look at the rate of change and his personality where we were in 2016 and 2017, he’s sort of a different person in 2019,” Scaramucci said, before noting that people inside Trump’s inner-circle are “fearful right now” and adding that “using your Twitter feed to call out our fellow citizens on Twitter” is un-American.

“The only thing different today is he’s going after you,” Rhule replied. “He started running as president calling Mexicans rapists and criminals … What is different today?”

After Scaramucci acknowledged to the host that “you may not like my arrival to this moment and you may disagree with my arrival and think I should have gotten there sooner,” the former administration official — whose 2017 service in the White House infamously lasted a total of 11 days — said that he still believes “in the message as I was referencing inside the White House that he was delivering to the blue collar people.”

He continued:

“A good portion of the American people were left out of the political establishment in terms of advocacy … Unfortunately, if you are dealing with a demagogue, what ends up happening is you have to have an absolute asymmetric loyalty test to that demagogue. If you have one or two syllables out of place, the guy will disavow you, which is what he did to me. A week ago I was saying geez, I wish he would stop with the racist tweets. Like many in the Republican Party, I like a lot of other things that are going on with the economy and the growth of employment in the African-American and Hispanic American communities. But would you cut it out with the racist Tweets? His response to that is to cyberbully me.”

Scaramucci went on to note that Trump has “absolutely no plans for” legitimate education reform and “technical job training,” and called for “a relief pitcher” to replace the president — one who “can speak to the American people about various similar policies with a different and more inclusive style.” Still, the former Trump aide insisted he cannot support a Democrat and that if Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the nominee, then “Trump will beat her by a 40 state landslide.”

On Saturday, the president lashed out at his ex-comms director for turning on him, tweeting, “Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all-time expert on ‘President Trump.’ Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me.”

“Other than the fact that this Administration has probably done more than any other Administration in its first 2 1/2 years of existence. Anthony, who would do anything to come back in, should remember the only reason he is on TV, and it’s not for being the Mooch!” Trump added.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com