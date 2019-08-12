A Trump campaign staffer defended the president on Fox News Monday for tweets blaming Jeffrey Epstein’s death on the Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Marc Lotter, a communications staffer for the Trump campaign, was asked on Fox News about President Donald Trump retweeting posts that blamed the Clintons for the death of the financier, who died by an apparent suicide in his jail cell where he was awaiting trial for the sex trafficking of minors.

“What do you think the president was thinking here?” Fox News anchor Molly Line asked Lotter. “What was behind this?”

Lotter said the president was just asking questions at the top of everyone’s mind.

“I think the president was basically asking some of the questions that we saw millions of Americans probably asking themselves,” Lotter said. “Whether it be on social media or just even in their own private conversations, about the very strange circumstances around this person’s death.”

“You even had the attorney general of the United States today say that there are some serious irregularities with this case the need to be investigated,” he continued. “The president and his entire administration are very firm in the fact that we need to investigate, not only the circumstances around his death, but continue the investigation into the horrible actions he was accused of and those who may have helped in.”

Trump on Sunday promoted a tweet from a Twitter user that baselessly accused the Clintons of having Epstein killed. The tweet was protesting that some Twitter users were accusing Trump of having Epstein killed, with the hashtag “TrumpBodyCount.”

