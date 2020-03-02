MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki took over the reins for Chris Matthews after a sudden retirement announcement Monday night, offered an emotional tribute to Matthews – in the seat which the longtime host of Hardball brought to light the political news for Americans each night.

Kornacki had high praise for Matthews while becoming emotional in stating that of all the television personalities, he has known, “Chris is the most human.”

The stunned MSNBC host add, “I do want to say a few words about tonight’s news, top of this show. What I’ve loved about Chris Matthews is how much he loved politics. That is what has always come through to me. He knew the dark side of politics just like we all do. He knew about the ugly unflattering aspects of humanity that politics can bring out and even reward. The things that rightly turn off so many Americans to all of it.”

“But, Chris could see something beyond that. He could see the possibility that politics could also be used for something noble, even amidst all that human frailty,” Kornacki continued.

Kornacki then recounted his own stories and found times spent with Matthews while stating that the longtime host’s personality was “deeply insightful.”

“I have always, always loved hearing Chris tell stories from those days with tip. He also wrote about it. He is a heck of a writer. He’s punchy, he’s funny, he’s deeply insightful. The game of politics is always changing, it’s always evolving. But, what never changes is the force that drives all of it. Human nature, human beings trying to gain power, hold power, use power…“

“Chris Mathews has plenty of intellect, but he also wasn’t afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. It is what made him so compelling. It is what created such a deepbond between him and you, the viewer. I’ve seen it. I’ve witnessed it. And the scene has always been the same.

With great emotion Kornacki continued with high praise for Matthews.

“Of all the television personalities I’ve ever known as a viewer, Chris is the most human, and I say that as one of the highest compliments I can pay to someone. I’m sorry. I think you got him, and I think he got you. And all of us are going to miss him,” Kornacki concluded.

