The conservative pro-Trump YouTube channel Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) cut off MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during an interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday due to him touting unhinged vaccine conspiracy theories.

“In Israel right now, the prime minister on down, we don’t know what happened, but obviously, he congratulated Biden, but after that, we got a little suspect,” Lindell stated. “Right now with the vaccine over there, they are making the whole country take it so you can’t go in shopping malls, you wouldn’t be able to get a job, and if this happens, it the start for the world, the worst thing that could happen to this world.”

“I’m telling you with the vaccine… if you get a vaccine, which is only 95% effective, they say, then they want you to do another one in six months, six months. Well, I’m telling you when you get that, what do you care what someone else does, if that person wants to come to a mall and they don’t want to get a vaccine. This is our bodies, this is ‘mark of the beast’ stuff,” the MyPillow CEO continued.

As Lindell proceeded to go off on “double masking,” RSBN muted him on their live stream.

After Lindell concluded, RSBN turned the sound back on, and host Liz Willis tried to divert from the topic at hand.

“I hate to do it. You know I love you, but due to YouTube’s guidelines, we will get our whole platform shut down, if you talk about vaccines,” Willis stated.

“Well, this is over in Israel,” Lindell then rebutted.

“I know. We love you, we love you,” Willis replied.

Last Monday, Dominion Voting Systems filed a 1.3 billion dollar lawsuit against the pillow company CEO, which Lindell claimed marked a “beautiful day” for America.

UPDATE 2:59 p.m.: Following publication, Willis told Mediaite in a statement, “Because of conservative censorship. I know that YouTube has strict guidelines for their videos and I cannot be responsible for having RSBN de-platformed. We cannot condone medical misinformation. Until we are able to build our own platform, we must be careful and extra mindful with the ones we use.”

Watch above, via RSBN.

Follow the author on Twitter (@ztpetrizzo).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]