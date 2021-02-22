MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is delighted that Dominion Voting Systems has subsequently filed a massive 1.3 billion dollar lawsuit against him over his baseless conspiracy theories about their voting machines.

Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon’s “War Room Pandemic” podcast Monday morning, and the pillow magnate burst at the seams with excitement over the lawsuit that was filed in Washington D.C.’s District Court, the news of which had broken earlier in the day.

“So they finally did! It’s a beautiful day here for America,” Lindell stated. “I want everybody to know that this is a great day because the truth is going to come out. I don’t care how long it takes and how much money it costs.” Lindell had previously taunted the company to sue him, which they appeared all too happy to oblige.

In a later segment of the Monday podcast, Lindell urged cable news networks, including Fox News and CNN, to have him appear on their networks to push baseless his half-baked allegations against Dominion.

“I dare CNN, Fox, Newsmax, any of you guys to have me on TV today to talk about Dominion,” the MyPillow CEO stated.

The news of Dominion filing suit comes following Lindell releasing a low production quality, 2-hour long documentary called Absolute Proof, which, according to The Dispatch Fact Check, was filled a myriad of “debunked claims.”

Following his big movie premiere, Lindell said he would personally sue Dominion for “defamation” and has since touted that he will release more documentaries “exposing” Dominion Voting Systems in the days to come.

