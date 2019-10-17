Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano directly quoted the Constitution to say why it’s wrong for President Donald Trump to host the G-7 at a resort he owns, calling it a “direct and profound” violation.

“He has bought himself an enormous headache now with the choice of this. This is about as direct and profound a violation of the Emoluments Clause as one could create,” Napolitano told Neil Cavuto on Fox Business.

Napolitano also pointed to Mick Mulvaney’s insistence that Trump would not “profit” from hosting the G-7 Summit at Trump Doral in Florida.

“Most respectfully, Mr. Mulvaney’s focus on profit, while it may make sense in the economic world, is not what the Framers were concerned about,” Napolitano said. “They were concerned about a gift or cash coming directly or indirectly to the president of the United States, even if it’s done at a loss. Now, the president owns shares of stock in a corporation that is one of the owners of this, along with many other investors. He also owns shares of stock in the corporation that manages it. So those corporations will receive a great deal of money from foreign heads of state because this is there.”

“That’s exactly, exactly what the Emoluments Clause was written to prohibit,” he said.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

