With he Corey Lewandowski hearing underway today, the House Judiciary Committee Democrats have been getting criticism for not being more effective in their questioning, including on MSNBC.

NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian told Ali Velshi that “it’s largely been a failure” so far:

“Democrats have been more interested in getting their moment on television of yelling at Corey Lewandowski and making the point and winning the argument rather than patiently questioning him, until Representative Hank Johnson decided to just lower the temperature and start questioning Lewandowski about the substance of Mueller report, and then he got the admission that they were seeking from Lewandowski under oath that yes, indeed, the president did ask him to convey this message to Jeff Sessions that many people view as a request to obstruct the investigation.”

Dilanian said Lewandowski has effectively stymied Congress by refusing to answer questions, saying again the Democrats — with the exception of Johnson — “have not been very effective.”

Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne was also critical of Democrats when she spoke with Velshi minutes later:

“He is definitely a hostile witness, and the Democrats are not prepared for about it. Listen, I’m a Democrat, I’d like to say they’re doing a great job. They’re not. This is painful to watch, as a person who has done cross-examines and is interested in getting the truth out of Corey Lewandowski. The cross-examine by Nadler was just terrible and he shouldn’t have been responsible for doing it. They needed a professional person to do the cross-exam or Congressman Johnson or Congressman Jamie Raskin or one of the people who have cross-examined witnesses before. And it set the tone of the hearing. And now the witness is full of himself and thinks that he can run the hearing and so far he basically has. I think that it is painful to watch quite frankly. The whole hearing because not well-organized.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

