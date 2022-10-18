Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister who is hoping to return to the job in the upcoming election, joined MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Tuesday to promote his new memoir, Bibi: My Story. During the lengthy conversation which covered many foreign policy topics like the war in Ukraine and Iran’s nuclear program, Netanyahu was asked whether or not he believes former President Donald Trump is an anti-Semite.

“Just a couple of days ago, Trump made headlines here in United States by, on his social media site, saying that no president has done more for Israel than I have and that he thought the evangelicals rather than American Jews, were more appreciative of that. And he said this to American Jews, ‘It’s time to get their act together before it is too late.’ That has been deemed anti-Semitic by many. Sir, what do you make of that? Is Donald Trump anti-Semitic?” asked Jonathan Lemire.

“Well, you know, he has a Jewish son-in-law and his daughter converted to Judaism. His grandchildren are raised as Jews. So I don’t think so,” Netanyahu replied, adding:

But I think it reflects his frustration, which happens to many politicians when they feel they don’t get all the credit they deserve for the things they did. By the way, I have to tell you, I’m not an exception. All of us belong to that. But I think also it’s I think there’s a certain myopia here on the assessment of American Jews. American Jews, by and large, and to a great majority, support Israel warmly. And some, especially in the radical progressive wing, do not. But the great majority in the Democratic Party do. Now, the reason that’s skewed a bit is because while Democratic support for Israel among the American voters has remained fairly steady as the annual Gallup poll shows over a period of many years, the Republican support for Israel has skyrocketed. And that creates perhaps a misunderstanding.

“Israel enjoys very broad support among the American people, and it’s something that I think is absolutely necessary. We have to maintain bipartisan support. I’ve, you know, sometimes accused of being a Republican or going against Democrats. That’s not true. I’ve opposed Democratic presidents, Republican presidents, when I thought their policies would endanger Israel,” added Netanyahu, who is currently serving as Israel’s opposition leader.

“But I have long supported and will continue to support the bipartisan support of America,” argued Netanyahu who if reelected on Nov. 1st will need to work with President Joe Biden.

“Well, Mr. Prime Minister, let me push you a little bit on that,” jumped back in Lemire.

“I mean, the Anti-Defamation League and others said that it’s the rhetoric that is so dangerous here. And this, these comments from the former president come at a time hate crimes here in United States are on the rise. There’s been a wave of anti-Semitism here in the U.S., but also in Europe and other places. It seems that the former president is feeding that, that’s what many have charged. Should he not be more careful with what he says? Is not his rhetoric dangerous?” Lemire followed up.

“Look, he’s been a great supporter of Israel. He has many Jewish supporters and he also has many opponents. I think that it behooves all of us to engage, although it’s very difficult in campaigns, in measured language. If you can get politicians, all of us to do that, you’ll get a Nobel Prize for peace. Good luck,” answered Netanyahu, largely avoiding the question.

The interview continued as Mike Barnicle asked Netanyahu to discuss his past relationships with U.S. presidents and address the assertion made by Trump that he had done more for Israel than any other president.

Netanyahu again dodged directly commenting on Trump’s statement.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC

