News Cut Feed to Shocking DeSantis Video About Explicit Material in Schools, Twitter Adds Warning Label

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday ran a video at a presser on the subject of content available in Florida’s public schools, and the material the children had access to was so explicit that the live feed was cut and Twitter had to place a sensitive content label on the clips.

The hour-long press conference was on the subject of content in schools, under the banner “Exposing the Book Ban Hoax,” and opened with a several minutes-long video highlighting materials that were graphic in nature.

After the video, DeSantis took the podium, saying, “I didn’t have to view what you just viewed, so — I’m glad. I’m glad I didn’t.”

He made some introductory comments and then added, “I think that that video, I think some of the news had to cut the feed because it’s graphic.”

The “DeSantis War Room” account tweeted about it.

Gov. DeSantis’ press conference on the Book Ban Hoax was being live-streamed on social media and carried live by local news. The stream was CUT because the books (found in schools!) were too explicit. Sensitive Content warning on Twitter. But liberals insist it’s good for kids? pic.twitter.com/Sk1pnzlYEc — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) March 8, 2023

The website Florida’s Voice pointed out their tweet with the video was marked by Twitter as containing “sensitive content.”

NEW: Our coverage of Florida school books shown to children, released by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press conference today, has been marked “sensitive content” by @Twitter pic.twitter.com/jwuC8GPvV6 — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) March 8, 2023

WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa confirmed they cut the feed to the presser while the video was played, and restored it once DeSantis took the podium, as reporter Mahsa Saeidi explained on Twitter.

I’ll say it again. When we were told sexually explicit content would be shown – we went down. I am not disputing that. I emailed my newsroom, concerned. Then after that – around 11:21 – we had a technical issue when @SenMannyDiazJr was speaking. True technical issue — MAHSA SAEIDI, ESQ.🕵🏼 ‎مهسا (@MahsaWho) March 8, 2023

There was a technical issue causing a second brief interruption later in the presser, which Saeidi addressed and noted was a separate issue, emphasizing again that the original decision was to cut the feed due to explicit content.

I clearly tweeted when we were down for sexually explicit content at the beginning of press conference, Matt. Again, look at thread. THEN we had a brief technical issue when @SenMannyDiazJr was speaking! No cover up! It was technical issue — MAHSA SAEIDI, ESQ.🕵🏼 ‎مهسا (@MahsaWho) March 8, 2023

Yes, I did ask the feed go down for the warning – I don’t show sexually explicit content — questionable material must be reviewed. — MAHSA SAEIDI, ESQ.🕵🏼 ‎مهسا (@MahsaWho) March 8, 2023

DeSantis spox Bryan Griffin also tweeted about the video not being shown by some outlets.

UPDATE: Some of the media had to cut their feed when books with graphic content were displayed that were found in K-12 school libraries. https://t.co/zZMm4CuPsI — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 8, 2023

Griffin also retweeted a response to his tweet on the subject.

Material so graphic that media can’t air it, school board meetings don’t think it’s appropriate to discuss, but yet some people want to fight to keep this content in school libraries. And when it’s removed, they will dishonestly call it “banning books.” https://t.co/eSyNDxASeX — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) March 8, 2023

The video in question is available in several places, including at Rumble.

