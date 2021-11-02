Newsmax TV issued a pair of statements expressing strong support for Covid-19 vaccines after one of its reporters embraced a bizarre conspiracy about the drugs on social media.

Emerald Robinson, a White House correspondent for Newsmax with a penchant for conspiracy theories, claimed on Twitter Monday that Covid vaccines “contain a bioluminescent marker called LUCIFERASE so that you can be tracked.”

The theory, and its suggestion that vaccines have some sort of satanic component, is one that has spread on the internet for months. It is completely false.

In a statement sent to Mediaite on Tuesday, Newsmax executive vice president and chief content officer Eliot Jacobson defended the vaccines:

Newsmax is a strong proponent that Covid 19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective. while at the same time raising concerns that mandates infringe on personal liberty and privacy. We have seen no evidence to suggest LUCIFERASE or LUCIFERIN are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort of bioluminescent marker.

The network issued another statement on its own behalf rejecting the “false claims” made by Robinson and making clear they were not reported by Newsmax:

Newsmax strongly believes and has reported that the Covid 19 vaccines are safe and effective. We do not believe the vaccines contain any toxic materials or tracking markers, and such false claims have never been reported on Newsmax. The many medical experts appearing on Newsmax have supported the use of the vaccine.

Robinson’s tweet is now deleted, a fact she has not yet addressed on Twitter.

