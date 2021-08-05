A Newsmax reporter staged a one-man protest outside of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan on Thursday over the network’s decision to refuse to air an ad from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Newsmax reporter Mike Carter ventured to the skyscraper that houses Fox News for a segment on the response to Lindell pulling all of his MyPillow advertisements from Fox because the network refused to air a commercial promoting his upcoming “cyber symposium.” The symposium is part of Lindell’s ongoing campaign to spread the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.

“Here at Newsmax, we believe in a good night’s sleep, so we’re running that ad,” Carter said. “And today, we’re taking Fox News to the mattresses.”

From there, Carter marched outside of Fox’s New York City office building with a sign denouncing that Lindell was “banned” by the network.

“We have a Fox News alert, we have a banned pillow salesman!” He exclaimed. “Why does Fox News hate a good night’s sleep!”

Lindell has been railing against Fox ever since his split from the network.

The segment went on with Carter asking New Yorkers for their thoughts on the Fox-Lindell drama. The opinions were…mixed, to say the least.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

