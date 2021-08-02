Mike Lindell got derailed in a recent interview when a heckler came up and made a series of unflattering comments to him in the middle of his hit.

The incident happened last week when a man with a camera approached Lindell while the MyPillow chief was holding a Zoom call out in public.

“I love you man!” the cameraman said, which prompted Lindell to tell him “I’m on TV right now.”

“I’m sorry about that! Keep fighting man,” the guy said. He then offered some…let’s say, backhanded compliments for Lindell that made his appreciation seem less-than-sincere.

Don’t let the libtards call you names! Don’t let them call you an ethically dubious pillow pusher. Don’t let them call you a marginally brain-addled corrupt goofball. Don’t let them call you names is what I’m saying. Be strong. Don’t let them push you around or call you names like completely clueless crazy old man who believes everything he sees on the internet.

Judging by the timing of the incident and Lindell’s mentioning of the name “Brannon,” it seems likely that this encounter happened during Lindell’s interview with Brannon Howse on Thursday for Worldview Weekend TV. Lindell’s appearance largely gravitated around him attacking Fox News and talking about his decision to pull all of his MyPillow ads from the network because they refused to air a commercial for his upcoming “cyber symposium,” his latest attempt to push 2020 election conspiracy theories.

Fox’s rejection of Lindell’s ad comes while the network faces ongoing lawsuits after being charged for airing defamatory comments about voting machine manufacturers. Worldview Weekend TV gave Lindell a clear path to air his commercial during the interview, though they seemed to edit out the heckler’s interruption.

