Mike Lindell Pulls All MyPillow Ads From Fox News After They Refuse to Run Ad About His Election Claims

The pillow fight between Mike Lindell and Fox News continues, as the MyPillow CEO has pulled all of his advertisements from the cable news network after a dispute regarding an entirely different commercial he wanted to run.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Lindell sought to air an ad for an upcoming “cyber symposium” in which he would present claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Lindell told the WSJ his proposed ad hadn’t mentioned specific claims of election fraud, but he has made multiple public statements that this symposium will “prove” the 2020 election was stolen.

Fox News has been sued by two different manufacturers of voting machines for allegedly defamatory comments made on-air about their products. The network has filed motions to dismiss the lawsuits, denying their coverage was defamatory and defending it as protected under the First Amendment.

Back in February, Lindell released a “documentary” called Absolute Proof, which, despite the title, did not actually provide proof of election fraud. OAN aired the “documentary” but prefaced it with an eyebrow-raising disclaimer that said Lindell was “solely and exclusively responsible” for its content.

Fox News did not confirm to the WSJ that they had rejected the ad for Lindell’s upcoming symposium, but released a statement calling it “unfortunate” that Lindell “has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network.”

According to Lindell, after Fox News refused to run his proposed symposium ad, he told his ad buyer to pull all of his MyPillow ads from the network as well. The pillow and bed linen products have been a regular presence on Fox News’ commercial breaks, totaling millions of dollars per year in ad time.

Salon staff writer Zachary Petrizzo reported on Wednesday that Lindell told him that Fox News was “stalling” about accepting his symposium ad buy, but that Newsmax and OAN had agreed to run the ad. (Petrizzo was formerly a contributor at Mediaite.)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell tells me that Fox News is “stalling” and “reluctant” to accept his ad buy on the network to advertise for his “cyber symposium” event in mid-August. Newsmax and OAN have agreed to run the symposium ads. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 28, 2021

Thursday, Petrizzo confirmed the WSJ’s reporting. “I am pulling everything,” Lindell told him. “Shame on you, Fox News.”

“I am pulling everything!” Lindell tells me. “Fox [News] denied the ad, and they based it on ‘pending litigation.'” — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 30, 2021

This article has been updated with additional information.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com