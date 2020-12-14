Newsmax Throws in the Towel: Watch Network Anchor Finally Declare Biden the President-Elect

Newsmax TV anchor John Bachman finally declared that President-elect Joe Biden is, in fact, the president-elect, marking a massive step for the ardently pro-Trump network on their path to facing the reality that President Donald Trump lost his 2020 re-election bid.

“The electoral college votes are being cast today, here is video from four states, New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, and Illinois, all certifying the election for President-elect Joe Biden,” Bachman stated, on Monday afternoon.

Moments later, Bachman referred to Biden as president-elect for a second time — confirming there had been no mistake.

Dating back to Nov. 7 when every major outlet called the election in favor of Biden, Newsmax TV held off, telling viewers they would “wait for the disposition of a number of these [Trump] legal challenges” to occur. In not calling Biden’s election victory, and by treating Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud as credible, Newsmax has made audience gains among pro-Trump viewers — even notching a single night ratings win over Fox News. However, there are signs that the network’s recent ratings momentum could be stalling — as Newsmax showed double-digit declines during the first week of December off of its November peak.

