Pro-Trump media outlets, including Newsmax TV and One America News (OAN), have yet to call the election for President-Elect Joe Biden following both CNN and Fox News calling the election in favor of Biden.

The two ardently pro-Trump networks took live Rudy Giuliani’s presser in Philadelphia on Saturday morning, which featured upset Trump supporters who shared no concrete evidence of widespread voter fraud.

On Newsmax TV host Tom Basile declared Saturday that the network has been very clear with their viewers about not declaring Biden’s won, despite other networks calling the election and accepting President Donald Trump’s defeat.

“We have been very, very clear with our viewers about the realities of this situation since Wednesday the president’s path to victory has narrowed considerably, but to your point, there is a proper role for us to play in terms of making people understand what some of the legitimate concerns are about the ballot counting process,” Basile stated.

Minutes later, the Newsmax TV host said the network would “wait for the disposition of a number of these legal challenges” to occur from the Trump campaign.

“We will wait for final votes to be tallied, and we will also wait for the disposition of a number of these legal challenges before we change our position,” Basile added.

One America News (OAN) has also yet to call the election for Biden.

Meanwhile on Newsmax and OAN pic.twitter.com/VcUgeFeo1t — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 7, 2020

Notably, Trump surrogates including Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis was pleased with Newsmax TV not making the call that Fox News made, showing the continued divide between Trumpworld and the Fox News Channel they have had a love/hate relationship with over the past four years.

“Reporters” across all mainstream media networks (except @newsmax) are IGNORING reality. This is insane. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 7, 2020

