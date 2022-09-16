Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Declares Scantily-Clad Women on Social Media ‘The Existential Threat to America’

Newsmax host Greg Kelly claimed attractive people who post videos of themselves on social media to garner large followings collectively pose “the existential threat” to the United States.

After bemoaning the porous state of the southern border with Mexico, Kelly said on Friday night that American culture currently poses a bigger problem.

“We’re gonna have the physical integrity of this country back,” he told viewers. “It’s bad right now, I know. But there’s something worse – far worse going on right now. It’s the rotting of America from within. And I’m sorry, the Kardashians, they are so responsible for so much of it.”

He added, “They don’t have much talent. What do they have? Cameras? And a big rear end I guess, and the taking of the pictures and posting them.”

The host aired a video from a TikTok account called @jelinuh, which has seven million followers. It shows a scantily-clad woman dancing in a way that didn’t impress Kelly.

“I don’t know that much about dancing, but I know that this is pretty mediocre dancing,” he said. “This is not good.”

He went on to claim young people aren’t learning any real-world skills.

“They’re just walking around young, with a phone, and you too can be a model,” he stated.

As he spoke, a full-screen video of Instagram model Alison Bowles played.

“I actually think this poses a graver risk to America than the illegal wave,” Kelly went on. “I wanna fix that. Don’t get me wrong. But this? This is the existential threat to America. She’s beautiful! But flaunting it. It’s not just her, but everybody else.”

He then quoted Founding Father Samuel Adams because why not: “When people are universally ignorant, and debauched in their manners, they will sink under their own weight without the aid of foreign invaders.”

Kelly concluded by saying President Joe Biden isn’t prepared to act to stop undocumented immigrants from coming across the border.

As he spoke, a split-screen of b-roll footage of migrants and @jelinuh dancing aired.

