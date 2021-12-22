‘The Last Rumor I Heard Was That Hillary’s Gonna Run’: Newt Gingrich Stirs the Pot on 2024

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich reacted to President Joe Biden’s vow on Wednesday to run for a second term by suggesting that Hillary Clinton will run for the Democratic nomination again 2024.

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle with guest host Raymond Arroyo, Gingrich weighed in on an interview earlier in the evening in which Biden told ABC’s David Muir he will run for a second term so long as he is healthy. Biden in the interview actually expressed excitement about facing former President Donald Trump again.

Gingrich, after watching a portion of the interview between Biden and Muir, said he was not convinced Biden would run again because of the his poor poll numbers.

“Well, in all honesty, what choice does he have? You go can’t out there and say, ‘Look, I am doing so badly and my administration is so stupid, I think I will quit three years from now’? Gingrich said.

Gingrich said Biden’s standing with voters has been diminished by the economy, the pandemic and the crisis on the border. He then portrayed Biden as if he is putting on a performance, and said he has heard Clinton might launch a bid in 2024.

“I fully expect Biden to not run again,” said Gingrich. “I think the Democratic Party would be in a state of shock if he did. I think Kamala Harris is weaker than Biden. So, the last rumor I heard was that Hillary’s gonna run. And I think that would say a lot about chaos of America if Hillary Clinton reemerged one more time.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

