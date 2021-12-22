Biden on Whether He’d Run in 2024 Rematch Against Trump: ‘That’d Increase the Prospect’

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he would be more likely to run for reelection if former President Donald Trump is again the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024.

Biden sat down for an interview with World News Tonight anchor David Muir for a conversation mostly centered on his administration’s Covid response. Muir then steered the discussion to the 2024 presidential election.

“I want to ask you about something I asked weeks before the election when we sat down,” Muir said. “You said you would absolutely serve eight years if elected. do you plan to run for reelection?”

Biden responded, “Yes, but look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. if I’m in the health I’m in now, if i’m in good health then, in fact, I would run again.”

Muir then asked, “And if that means a rematch against Donald Trump?”

The question elicited a smile from Biden, who said, “You’re trying to tempt me now. Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’d increase the prospect of running.”

Biden’s comments about potentially running against Trump were offered a day after the president offered rare praise of his predecessor in the White House for the first time publicly since the 2020 election.

“I got my booster shot as soon as they were available, and just the other day former President Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot,” Biden said when addressing the country about the federal government’s response to the spread of the Omicron variant. “It may be one of the few things he and I agree on. People with booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us.”

Trump, for his part, has not yet clarified if he will launch another presidential bid, although he has teased it for the better part of a year. Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly told Mediate founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams on Monday that Trump will absolutely mount another bid for the Republican Party’s nomination in 2024.

Biden will be nearing 82 years of age in November of 2024, while Trump will be 78.

Watch above, via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com