Fox News Radio’s Jon Decker asked White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany how Black military recruits may feel about President Donald Trump’s support of bases named after Confederate generals during Friday’s briefing.

Decker referred to a bill that was passed this week that calls for the re-naming of military bases honoring Confederate generals and noted Trump’s opposing views regarding the issue — questioning how the president’s position would impact the recruitment of Black volunteers.

“The president stands with the American people. 56 percent don’t want to see the bases’ names changed,” McEnany added. “Many soldiers have lost their lives overseas, the last ground they saw were these bases. By changing their names, he believes that it’s not appropriate.”

Decker cut her off, explaining that he is familiar with the president’s position before he specifically asked how it is helpful for Black volunteers to go to a base named after those who fought to keep slavery in place in the United States.

“Because the bases are not known for the generals they are named after,” she responded. “They are known for the heroes within it. The great Americans — Black, white, Hispanic, of every race who have died on behalf of this great country and 56 percent of the nation agrees with the president.”

Decker then asked if her position was that the president’s stance would not affect recruitment in any way, which she insisted she had already answered.

“Next question!” McEnany said.

“Is that a ‘yes’ or ‘no?'” Decker asked. “It’s just a ‘yes’ or a ‘no.'”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]