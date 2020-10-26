MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace decried Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan for her “bitchy” column about Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Noonan wrote a column over the weekend that described Harris as “insubstantial, frivolous,” and said it was “embarrassing” when the senator danced on stage at a campaign event in Florida.

“No word on if the president dancing at his rallies is frivolous too,” Wallace said in a mocking reference to President Donald Trump’s dance-heavy rallies.

The MSNBC host — once communications director for President George W. Bush — lamented that “it causes me physical pain to read” Noonan’s piece, as she admired Noonan’s work as a speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan.

“I didn’t just admire her, I revered her words,” she said. “So to hear her take out her very skilled cudgel and smash it against a woman who has broken the kind of barriers that every one of us have faced, Peggy, too, is searing for me.”

Wallace then brought in Karine Jean-Pierre, remarking, “I don’t know anybody more goofy and stupid than Donald Trump.” When Wallace turned to Claire McCaskill, she warned “right-wing Twitter” to “get their tweeting fingers ready” for this:

When you’re a white woman and you’re a Republican, and there’s just certain stuff culturally that you don’t know jack bleep about, and you should keep your mouth shut when other people dance. And what is that line about dancing to a drum beat? This, to me, felt tone-deaf, it felt nasty, it felt personal and it felt bitchy.

McCaskill argued that what is more “embarrassing” than Harris is Trump’s conduct, listing his alleged misdeeds.

