Nicolle Wallace Tells Brian Williams Current Deadly Covid Surge is Like a 9/11 ‘Every Two Days’

Anchoring coverage of 9/11 memorials on Saturday, MSNBC’s Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace discussed the historic significance of masks at the events and covid overall in comparison to the terror attacks of that terrible day.

Williams brought up the subject by way of mentioning the ever-present covid masks.

“Are you ever struck by the thought that on the 40th, 50th anniversary we will look back, perhaps, at some of these pictures and be reminded, oh, yeah, that’s when we were all wearing masks?” he said to Wallace. “That’s when even our presidents and former presidents had to wear masks in public because of our uncontrolled pandemic in 2021?”

“Well, I think there are so many parallels to how much more difficult it is to do any of the things that anyone who has spoken today has done, to call the country to a higher purpose,” Wallace replied. “You’ve got politicians and prominent folks in the media outraged by steps that a president, not too many presidents after the one we heard from today, would try to save his country from an unthinkable death toll.”

Wallace appears to have been trying to say that it is hard to ask the country to come together when there are people outraged by the mandates Joe Biden announced this week.

“As many people die every two days as died on September 11th in this country, who don’t have to die,” she said.

“Every two days,” Williams emphasized.

“Everyone in this country over 12 could be vaccinated, and people who are vaccinated are not the ones tragically packing ICUs in this country,” she added, finishing her political point about the pandemic during the 9/11 coverage on MSNBC.

