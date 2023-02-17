Nikki Haley Blasts Don Lemon and ‘Sexist’ Comments on Fox: ‘I Have Always Made the Liberal Heads Explode’

Nikki Haley tore into Don Lemon during a Friday Fox News appearance, proudly declaring she’s “always made the liberals’ heads explode.”

Lemon apologized on Thursday after stating that Haley is not in her “prime” and claiming women are only in their prime in their 20s, 30s, and maybe 40s. He cited a vague Google search to prove his point, but later admitted the comments were “inartful” and “irrelevant.”

In her 2024 announcement, Haley called for a younger generation of politicians and called for mental competency tests for politicians 75 years old or older. This would mean President Joe Biden, 80, and former President Donald Trump, 76, would need to take tests to continue serving.

Fox News host Sandra Smith read Lemon’s apology on air for Haley and asked if it was “enough.”

“This is something I have faced all of my life. It was Don Lemon yesterday. It was Whoopi Goldberg the day before. It’ll be somebody else tomorrow. I have always made the liberals’ heads explode,” Haley said. “They can’t stand the fact that a minority conservative female would not be on the Democratic side because they know I pull Independents, they know I pull suburban women, they know I pull minorities over to what we are trying to do.”

Haley touted her mental competency test requirement and joked Lemon may have proven such a test might be required for “sexist, middle aged” news anchors. Though she’s commented on the incident multiple times, Haley claimed Lemon’s comments do not actually bother her.

“The liberals are going to continue to show themselves. They can’t stand the fact that I am a Republican and I am a conservative and you know what? It rolls off my shoulders. I don’t think too much about it,” Haley said.

“The New York Post calls it ‘Lemon-squeezed,'” Fox News host Bill Hemmer replied. “Perhaps you feel the same.”

Watch above via Fox News.

