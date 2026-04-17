Please Clap: Trump Demands Praise From Media Outlets He Constantly Attacks Amid Ceasefire in War He Started

President Donald Trump demanded praise from CNN and other media outlets that he constantly attacks after he announced a ceasefire in the war he started with Iran and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which was closed by the war.

Trump and his administration have waged an all-out assault on the mainstream press, with CNN and the New York Times among Trump’s favorite targets.

But on Friday morning, Trump named CNN and NYT as outlets he wanted to hear thanks and congratulations from — even writing them an all-caps script to work from — in a Truth Social post:

The Failing New York Times, FAKE NEWS CNN, and others, just don’t know what to do. They are desperately looking for a reason to criticize President Donald J. Trump on the Iran situation, but just can’t find it. Why don’t they just say, at the right time, JOB WELL DONE, MR. PRESIDENT, and start to gain back their credibility???

The president rolled out the news about the Strait of Hormuz — which was open and free before the war — in a series of stream-of-consciousness posts on his Truth Social account.

“IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!” Trump wrote.

He went on to write:

THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS COMPLETELY OPEN AND READY FOR BUSINESS AND FULL PASSAGE, BUT THE NAVAL BLOCKADE WILL REMAIN IN FULL FORCE AND EFFECT AS IT PERTAINS TO IRAN, ONLY, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS OUR TRANSACTION WITH IRAN IS 100% COMPLETE. THIS PROCESS SHOULD GO VERY QUICKLY IN THAT MOST OF THE POINTS ARE ALREADY NEGOTIATED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J.TRUMP

He continued:

The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear “Dust,” created by our great B2 Bombers – No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT

Minutes later, Trump lashed out at NATO, then praised Middle East allies and thanked Iran:

Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY, UNLESS THEY JUST WANT TO LOAD UP THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when needed, a Paper Tiger! President DJT — Thank you to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for your great bravery and help! President DONALD J. TRUMP — Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you! President DJT — Thank you to Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president also called the occasion “A GREAT AND BRILLIANT DAY FOR THE WORLD!” and added that “Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!”

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